Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Thursday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Huddersfield Giants welcome back Lee Gaskell as they prepare to take on Challenge Cup finalists Salford Red Devils in Super League.
Gaskell returns after missing last week's 32-22 win against Hull KR and Brandon Moore may make his debut.
Salford, fresh from their dramatic win against Warrington in the cup semi-final, make one change.
Luke Yates comes into the side after missing Saturday's victory due to a one-game ban for dangerous contact.
Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Wardle, Lawrence, Cudjoe, Holmes, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Trout, Young, McQueen, Moore.
Salford (from): Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Watkins, Ashall-Bolt.
Referee: R Hicks.