Jason Baitieri returns for the Dragons, at the Stade Gilbert Brutus

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gibert Brutus Date: Friday, 9 October Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons make three changes with Alrix Da Costa, Paul Seguier and Jason Baitieri returning to the side.

Josh Drinkwater misses out against his former club, while Matt Whitley and Arthur Romano also drop out.

Half-back Rowan Milnes and back-rower George King are included in the Rovers squad for the first time.

Milnes was an off-season signing from Bradford Bulls, while King recently moved from Wakefield Trinity.

Catalans moved up to fourth with last weekend's victory over Wakefield, on their second game back on home soil.

Steve McNamara's side are allowed crowds up to 5,000 under French government guidelines, while visiting teams who operate in a 'bubble' while in France are exempt from quarantine.

Rovers have an identical record to bottom club Wakefield with just two wins this season, but while results have been difficult there have been impressive performances, none more so than a golden-point loss to champions St Helens.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Parcell, Hauraki, Livett, Garbutt, Lawler, Trout, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Stourton, Ellis, Peteru, Tate, Milnes, King.