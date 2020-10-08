Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Keegan Hirst appeared in Super League for Wakefield in 2019, before moving to second-tier club Halifax

Ex-Halifax and Wakefield prop Keegan Hirst has retired from rugby league.

In 2015 Hirst, now 32, became the first British openly gay player in the sport.

He played for Championship club Halifax in the shortened 2020 season, having previously featured at Super League level for Wakefield.

The prop had agreed to return to his former club Batley Bulldogs external-link for the 2021 season but has opted to end his playing career, which he said in a post on social media had "been a blast."

"I speak a lot about living according to your values and doing what's important to you," Hirst continued. "That changes over time for everyone, and I have come to that point.

"I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life, having taken so much and given so much to the game that has been a constant in my life for over two decades."

Speaking to the BBC shortly after announcing his homosexuality in a Sunday Mirror interview, Hirst said he had been "overwhelmed" and "humbled" by the support he had received from fans and fellow players.