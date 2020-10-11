Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Elliot Minchella's Hull KR have lost five games in a row in all competitions

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Tuesday, 13 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Hull KR forward Elliot Minchella returns after suspension for Tuesday's game with Salford Red Devils.

Second row Dean Hadley also returns after injury and half-back Rowan Milnes keeps his place in the hosts' squad following his debut on Friday.

The visitors make wholesale changes, resting several senior players ahead of Saturday's Challenge Cup final.

Dan Sarginson, Kallum Watkins and Tui Lolohea are left out, after a run of five straight wins in all competitions.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Trout, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Ellis, Brierley, Milnes, King.

Salford (from): Chamberlain, Inu, Brown, Mossop, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd, Aspey, L Roberts, O Roberts, Ackers, Gilmore, Ashall-Bott.