Rugby League

Tonga international back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila is set to return to Australian NRL side New Zealand Warriors at the end of the season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Tuesday, 13 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves are without back Jake Mamo and back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila, who are both injured.

Blake Austin, Mike Cooper and Joe Philbin are also missing, but 18-year-old full-back Josh Thewlis is included.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar has, predictably, chosen a young squad with Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Salford Red Devils in mind.

Second-rower Levi Edwards could become the club's youngest Super League debutant at the age of 16.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Ashton, Brand, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Currie, Davis, Doro, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Longstaff, Patton, Stefan, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Leeds (from): Walker, Dwyer, Cuthbertson, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd, Mustapha, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Ferres, Whiteley, Edwards, McConnell.