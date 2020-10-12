Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Singleton made his debut for Wigan Warriors in their defeat of Warrington Wolves last week after he joined from Toronto earlier this year

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 15 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors make two changes to their side after beating Warrington as they face Catalans Dragons in Super League on Thursday.

Tony Clubb returns for the first time since March after a neck injury, while Ben Flower also comes in to replace James McDonnell and Harry Rushton.

Catalans make two changes for the trip to Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Matt Whitley and Arthur Romano come into the squad to replace injured duo Samisoni Langi and Remi Casty.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Bourouh, Shorrocks, Halsall, Singleton.

Catalans (from): Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.