Kristian Woolf's St Helens side top the Super League table with a win percentage of 76.92% thanks to last week's defeat of bottom side Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens make just one change to their side as they prepare to face Wakefield Trinity for the second week in a row.

Jake Wingfield replaces James Graham, who is isolating after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19.

Wakefield make five changes to their 21-man squad as they look to bounce back from the 20-16 defeat by Saints.

Joe Westerman, Christopher Green, Joshua Wood, Connor Bailey and Romain Navarrete come in for Thursday's game.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Wingfield.

Wakefield (from): Walker, Johnstone, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Fifita, Ashurst, Westerman, Kopczak, Batchelor, Green, Tangata, Jowitt, Wood, Croft, Hampshire, Bailey, Tanginoa, Navarrete, Senior, Battye.