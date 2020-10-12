Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Salford Red Devils reached their first Challenge Cup final for 51 years when they beat Warrington Wolves in the semi-final on 3 October

Two Salford Red Devils players have tested positive for Covid-19 four days before the Challenge Cup final.

The identities of the pair have not been revealed, while two more tests were inconclusive - so all four players are now self-isolating as a precaution.

The results came through following a second round of testing before the Red Devils' Super League fixture against Hull KR on Tuesday.

Kick-off at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was put back by an hour.

The club said training sessions on Sunday and Monday were cancelled as a precautionary measure so that no additional players are impacted by the positive tests.

Tuesday's fixture had been in the balance, with a further eight players ruled out through injury, but the Red Devils said they will play in order to preserve the competition's integrity.

Ian Watson's side reached the Challenge Cup final for the first time in 51 years after a memorable comeback win against Warrington in the semi-final on 3 October.

They are set to face Leeds Rhinos at a behind-closed-doors Wembley Stadium on Saturday in this season's final.