Tom Briscoe has won two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups with Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe has extended his contract until the end of the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old joined the Rhinos from Hull FC in 2014 and has scored 81 tries in 161 appearances.

"I am really pleased to have my future sorted, especially in these uncertain times for so many," he told the club website. external-link

"I am happy with my form since coming back into the team and it is an exciting time to be part of the squad."

He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2019 and, with Super League being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, went over a year without playing before returning in August of this year.

He scored one of Leeds' tries against Wigan to secure their place in this Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Salford Red Devils.