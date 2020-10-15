Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR full-back Adam Quinlan has extended his deal with the club until the end of next season.

The 27-year-old joined from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons in December 2016 and helped Rovers win promotion to Super League in his first season.

Injuries have restricted him to just five appearances this season.