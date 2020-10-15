Adam Quinlan: Hull KR full-back extends deal until end of 2021
Hull KR full-back Adam Quinlan has extended his deal with the club until the end of next season.
The 27-year-old joined from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons in December 2016 and helped Rovers win promotion to Super League in his first season.
Injuries have restricted him to just five appearances this season.
The Australian told the club website: "I'm looking forward to getting back out there, giving my all for the club and hopefully playing well."