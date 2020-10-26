Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jamie Shaul was injured in Hull FC's win against Castleford on 18 October

Betfred Super League Date: Thursday, 29 October Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, BBC Sport website and app

Hull FC are without injured full-back Jamie Shaul for their Super League derby fixture against Hull KR in St Helens on Thursday.

Shaul sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his side's most recent game - a 48-6 win over Castleford on 18 October.

Matt Parcell is named in Rovers' squad after recovering from a thumb injury.

Kane Linnett and Weller Hauraki also return after being rested for Sunday's loss at Wakefield.

Hull KR: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Dagger, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Peteru, Tate, Milnes, King.

Hull FC: Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago.