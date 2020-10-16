Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jesse Sene-Lefao (right) is tackled by Albert Kelly in a 2019 meeting - and both could return

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Sunday, 18 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC return to the KCOM Stadium for the first time since former coach Lee Radford's shock departure after defeat by Warrington in March.

Andy Last has half-back Albert Kelly and back-rower Manu Ma'u available for the game, with Ben McNamara and Lewis Bienek missing out.

Back-rower Jesse Sene-Lefao and half-backs Jake Trueman and Danny Richardson are three major boosts for Castleford.

Academy products Brad Graham and Bailey Hodgson could make their debuts.

Hodgson is the cousin of England and Canberra Raiders star Josh Hodgson, who started out at Hull before moving across the city to Rovers.

While there are still plenty of games to go, both teams are among the fringe hopefuls of making the play-offs after injuries, Covid-19 cases and post-restart form dips have left them adrift of the top four.

Interim boss Last steered the Airlie Birds to a morale-lifting win over Huddersfield last time out, but for Cas, a last-gasp defeat by Hull a fortnight ago was a bitter pill for an increasingly frustrated boss Daryl Powell.

The potential return of Richardson and Trueman does give them the best attacking base to play from, but likewise Hull will have their main threat available as Kelly joins Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd and Jamie Shaul in a cohesive attacking spine.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Kelly, Cator, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago.

Castleford (from): Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Blair, O'Neill, Moors, Cook, Hepi, Peachy, Graham, Martin, Hodgson.