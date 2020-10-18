Clubs like Bradford Bulls have been unable to play during the Covid-19 pandemic

Plans have been proposed for Championship and League One clubs to resume playing in 2021, with a further push to bring crowds back.

All professional rugby league outside of Super League has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those clubs were unable to sustain a return without matchday revenues, with crowds not permitted.

The Rugby Football League has tentatively pushed for a March start although that could be brought forward.

Plans for supporters to return at other sporting events from 1 October were postponed because of a rise in infections and crowds may not come back until the end of March at the earliest.

The RFL says it is part of the wider sport proposal to the Department for Media, Culture and Sport for a roadmap to an earlier return of socially distanced crowds.

Training and matchday protocols, training around those protocols and the appointment of Covid-19 officers at clubs, as has happened in Super League, are all to be completed before the leagues can begin a return to normality.

"The recent announcement that spectators would not be permitted to return to sport was a blow to these clubs, as it was to those in the Super League, as the return of spectators was key to the plans for the resumption of the Championship and League 1 competitions as soon as possible this winter," RFL chairman Simon Johnson said.

"However the mood among those clubs is that they must continue to work towards a return as soon as possible. The players and coaches are desperate to get back - as are their supporters.

"At the moment, we are led to believe crowds will not return until April. But as we have seen, these things can change - and with the Our League app, we do have the ability to provide coverage of matches direct to supporters even when crowds are not permitted in the grounds.

"It is difficult to come up with firm fixture plans given that ongoing uncertainty, but we want to give our clubs and supporters an idea of what might be possible in 2021."