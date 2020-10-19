Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sitaleki Akauola had not been cited by the disciplinary panel this season

Warrington prop Sitaleki Akauola has been banned for three games for a dangerous throw on Leeds back-rower James Harrison in last week's 32-6 win.

The 28-year-old Tonga international was charged with a Grade C offence and unless there is an appeal, will miss the next three Super League fixtures.

It is Akauola's first citing by the disciplinary panel in the 2020 season.

Castleford's Tyla Hepi has been banned for one game following a Grade B "other contrary behaviour" notice.

Hepi was involved in an incident with Hull FC's Joe Cator, whose teammate Ratu Naulago has was handed a Grade A shoulder charge notice which carries no penalty, but will count on his record and potentially affect future conduct panel considerations.