Mitch Garbutt joined Rovers from Leeds, where he won both Grand Final and Challenge Cup honours

Toulouse Olympique-bound prop Mitch Garbutt has played his last game for Hull KR after an elbow injury ended his Super League season prematurely.

The 31-year-old arrived from Leeds in 2019 and has made 27 appearances, scoring five tries, with game time limited by a previous knee injury.

Garbutt has signed a contract to move to the French club, who play in the Championship, for the 2021 campaign.

"He's had some damage in his elbow for quite some time," said boss Tony Smith.

"It's going to need some work, I think it's about a three to four month period that he needs for it to repair."