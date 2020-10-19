Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Whitley is back in the Dragons side to face Hull FC

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Thursday, 22 October Kick-off: 18:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Humberside and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons retain the squad that would have featured in the postponed Wigan game last time out.

Back-rower Matt Whitley and three-quarter Arthur Romano come in to replace injured duo of centre Samisoni Langi and prop Remi Casty.

Prop Scott Taylor and pivot Ben McNamara come into the Hull FC side, with the latter potentially facing his father's Steve's side.

Jamie Shaul and Albert Kelly miss out through injury.

Steve was the second McNamara to wear the black and white of Hull FC, after his father Ted, and Ben's debut against Castleford - marked with a try - was another footnote for the family.

Victory would take the Dragons above Warrington into third place, boosting their play-off hopes with both Leeds and the Wire among the sides fighting to finish in the top four with them.

Hull have found some form of late under Andy Last, capping their return to the KCOM on Sunday with a thrashing of Castleford.

However, they still find themselves some way off the top four, with a win here in Perpignan taking them up to 53% - still short of the high 60s needed.

Catalans (from): Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Matngo, Fash, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Brown, Scott, Naulago, McNamara