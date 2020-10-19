Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield have been boosted by the return of prop David Fifita and wing Tom Johnstone, scoring here, in recent weeks

Betfred Super League Venue: TW Stadium, St Helens Date: Thursday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Forwards Ukuma Ta'ai, Oliver Wilson and Ronan Michael come into the Huddersfield Giants squad for the derby with Wakefield at St Helens.

Jermaine McGillvary, Oliver Russell and Robson Stevens are the three to drop out of Luke Robinson's 21-man squad.

Hooker Harry Bowes is a new face in Chris Chester's Wakefield squad, filling in for the absent Josh Wood.

Prop Craig Kopczak and back-row Joe Westerman are also unavailable, while Giants loanee Innes Senior cannot play.

Luke Robinson won his first three games in charge of the Giants, but saw a resurgent Hull beat them last time out for a second defeat in a row.

However, the Claret and Amber have impressed in recent weeks, and the Aidan Sezer and Lee Gaskell halves combination is in excellent form behind a strong pack bolstered by the three returnees.

Wakefield have slumped since the restart, failing to win any of their 10 games, and the manner of their last-round loss to St Helens - having run them close just a week before - left Chester frustrated and angry with his players.

There is at least a healthier look to their squad at present than in previous rounds, as evidenced by the lower-end squad numbers.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, Jake Wardle, Turner, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Ta'ai, Cudjoe, Holmes, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, McQueen, Michael, Moore

Wakefield (from): Walker, Johnstone, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Pitts, Batchelor, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Croft, Hampshire, Aydin, Bowes, Tanginoa, Battye