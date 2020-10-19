Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens beat Salford in the Grand Final at Old Trafford last season.

The Super League Grand Final will not take place at Old Trafford stadium for the first time because of Manchester United's footballing schedule.

The ground has staged the showpiece event in October since 1998, but this has been pushed back because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers are hoping the final will take place by the end of November, before player contracts end.

Talk are ongoing to find an alternative venue in the north of England.

Leeds Rhinos' Headingley, Huddersfield's John Smith's and Hull's KCOM stadiums are all under consideration, as well as football grounds Elland Road and University of Bolton stadium.

However, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was due to host a Test match between England and Australia this autumn, has been ruled out because of the significant six-figure cost involved in hosting the match.

Without fans being allowed to attend, organisers say the event needs to "look good on TV for the big occasion, as well as making financial sense".

Old Trafford has been ruled out as United host Champions League fixtures on Tuesday, 24 November and Wednesday, 2 December, which not allow enough time to turn the stadium around if the Grand Final took place there on the Saturday.

