Former Hull KR man Greg Eden has scored in his previous two games for Castleford

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 22 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made four changes to the squad named for the 48-6 defeat by Hull FC on Sunday.

Gareth O'Brien, Tyla Hepi, Matt Cook and Brad Graham drop out as Derrell Olpherts, Greg Eden, Daniel Smith and Dan Fleming come in.

Hull KR welcome back Will Dagger after he missed the past four weeks with a knee injury.

Rovers are looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, McShane, Millington, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Blair, Smith, Moors, O'Neill, Eden, Peachey, Martin, Hodgson, Sanderson, Fleming.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Abdull, Mulhern, Parcell, Hauraki, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Dagger, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Ellis, Peteru, Milnes, King.