Joe Burgess has scored four Super League tries for Wigan Warriors so far this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 23 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors make three changes to their side as they prepare to take on Challenge Cup runners-up Salford Red Devils in Super League.

Oliver Gildart is named in their 21-man squad alongside Joe Burgess and George Burgess for Friday's fixture.

Salford Red Devils make three changes off the back of their narrow Wembley defeat by Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

Ed Chamberlain, Andy Ackers and Oliver Ashall-Bott come in for Kris Welham, Ryan Lannon and Kevin Brown.

The match is Wigan's first since their fixture against Catalans was postponed after three members of the Warriors' staff returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Wigan are currently second in the Super League table with 10 wins from their 14 games played so far this season.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Gildart, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Shorrocks, Singleton.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Roberts, Ackers, Watkins, Ashall-Bott.