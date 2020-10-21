Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Richie Myler had a hand in both of Ash Handley's tries for Leeds in their Challenge Cup final defeat of Salford, and went on to win the Lance Todd Trophy

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League leaders St Helens make just one change to their side, recalling James Graham, as they take on Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos.

Graham returns to action after completing his self-isolation period and replaces Jake Wingfield.

Leeds make nine changes to their 21-man squad following their Wembley victory against Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

Lance Todd Trophy winner Richie Myler is one of those named in the squad to have featured in the cup win.

Both sides have a quick turnaround after Friday's game, with Saints and Leeds both in action again on Monday, the Rhinos' fourth match in 10 days.

Kristian Woolf's side take on Salford in the first of three games taking place on Monday, while Leeds face Castleford later on.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Smith, Bentley, Welsby, Batchelor, Simm, Dodd, Graham.

Leeds (from): Walker, Lui, Seumanufagai, Dwyer, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Walters, Holroyd, O'Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Edwards.