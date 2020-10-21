Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Smith has also had spells in charge of Huddersfield, Leeds and Warrington

Hull KR coach Tony Smith is to spend 14 days self-isolating after being in contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Assistant David Hodgson will lead the team in the 53-year-old's absence.

Rovers said in a statement that players were informed on Thursday and "will continue to prepare for this evening's game against Castleford as normal".

The Robins go into the game looking to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this year after beating Salford.