Adam Cuthbertson has made 126 Super League appearances for Leeds Rhinos since joining from Newcastle Knights in 2014

Leeds head coach Richard Agar has said prop Adam Cuthbertson could have played his last game for the club after being ruled out with a fractured shoulder.

The 35-year-old, who is joining York City Knights at the end of the season, suffered the injury in the Challenge Cup final win over Salford on Saturday.

The Australian has won two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups with the club.

"It's going to be an uphill struggle for him to get back in time," Agar told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's going to do everything he can to get himself back on the field if he can. If we can get a little further into the play-offs then that might give him half a chance."

Agar added: "He's always been the upmost professional in my time here. He's contributed enormously to Leeds' success in his time here.

"For an overseas player coming in he has been a terrific clubman."