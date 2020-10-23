Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Catalans Dragons are fourth in the Super League table

Catalans Dragons fear new measures being put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus in France will impact on their ability to complete the season.

From midnight on Friday there will be a 21:00 curfew and a reduction of maximum socially-distanced crowds from 5,000 to 1,000 across 46 areas in the country.

Catalans' game against Hull FC on Thursday was postponed after five players tested positive for Covid-19.

They are due to play Warrington on Monday but that game is also in doubt.

The Dragons are fourth in Super League but have played only 12 matches and need to complete 15 to qualify for the semi-final play-offs.

Unlike the English-based clubs, they have been able to allow fans in for home games since early September and 5,000 crowds have attended their past three matches at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Catalans said in a statement that the new measures in France will "have a huge impact on the end of the 2020 season".