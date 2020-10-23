Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield's last win before beating Huddersfield on Thursday came when they defeated Salford in March

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity face Hull Kingston Rovers will both be playing their second game in three days when they meet in Super League on Sunday.

Trinity ended a 10-game losing run on Thursday when they beat Huddersfield, while Hull KR lost to Castleford.

Wakefield's top scorer Tom Johnstone is included, with the two teams level on points at the bottom of the table.

Harvey Livett and Ryan Brierley come into the Rovers squad as they aim to bounce back from Thursday's defeat.

Wakefield (from): Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Green, Tangata, Crowther, Jowitt, Walker, Hampshire, Aydin, Tanginoa, Senior, Battye.

Hull KR (from): Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Abdull, Mulhern, Livett, Hadley, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Dagger, Lewis, Rawsthorne, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Ellis, Brierley, Peteru, Tate, Milnes, King.