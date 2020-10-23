Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ellis Robson had agreed to join the new Ottawa Aces venture, before making a first-grade breakthrough at Warrington

Back-rower Ellis Robson has signed a new two-year deal at Warrington, after Ottawa Aces agreed to waive his pre-contract agreement for 2021.

Robson, 22, made his debut for the Wire against Hull FC in September and has since made five appearances under head coach Steve Price.

He had signed for Canada's 2021 League One newcomers Ottawa, as one of Laurent Frayssinous' first signings.

"Warrington are one of the top teams in Super League," said Robson.

"To sign a new two-year deal is a really special opportunity and one I couldn't turn down. It shows that there is a pathway for the younger lads coming through and hopefully I can kick on now.

"I'm still excited for Ottawa and the journey they're going to be on. I'd like to thank them for the opportunity and I wish them all the best for the 2021 season.

"When I'm not playing for Warrington I'll be an Ottawa fan."

Ottawa wrote on social media: "Effective immediately, new Aces recruit Ellis Robson has been granted a release to re-join Warrington in the Super League for 2021.

"Whilst it is a shame to lose him, we wish him the very best of luck on his journey in Super League with Warrington next year."