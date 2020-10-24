Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Warrington's Ben Murdoch-Masila (centre) is back for the trip to Perpignan

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Monday, 26 October Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara hopes to pick from the squad originally named for their postponed games against Wigan and Hull FC.

But five players tested positive for Covid-19 in midweek and the squad face more tests so the game is in doubt.

If it goes ahead, only 1,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium because of new French government restrictions.

Warrington's Ben Murdoch-Masila is back from injury and Blake Austin, Mike Cooper and Joe Philbin are recalled.

Catalans (from): Mead, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Seguier, Romano, Baitieri, Mourgue, Kasiano, S Tomkins.

Warriington (from): Austin, Brand, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.