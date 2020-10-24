Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Adam Cuthbertson has made 126 Super League appearances for Leeds Rhinos since joining from Newcastle Knights in 2014

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Monday, 26 October Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds head coach Richard Agar welcomes back the majority of the Challenge Cup-winning squad after selecting a young side for the defeat against St Helens.

Adam Cuthbertson is the exception, the prop having been ruled out for the season with a fractured shoulder.

Castleford make seven changes to their squad following the win over Hull KR.

Liam Watts, Oliver Holmes, James Clare, Matt Cook, Tyla Hepi and Gareth O'Brien return and academy player Cain Robb is included for the first time this term.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin,Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Smith, Briscoe, Donaldson, Sutcliffe, Holroyd.

Castleford (from): Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Holmes, McMeeken, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Blair, Smith, Moors, Clare, Cook, Hepi, Eden, Peachey, O'Brien, Fleming, Robb.