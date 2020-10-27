Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Castleford were beaten 28-24 by Leeds in their last league game on Monday

Friday's Super League fixture between Huddersfield and Castleford has been cancelled after Tigers revealed 12 positive Covid-19 tests.

The Rugby Football League and Super League will liaise with Public Health England, Castleford and Tigers' last opponents Leeds before the Multiple Case Group discusses the next steps.

Castleford's tests took place on Tuesday, 27 October.

Super League and RFL will make another announcement "as soon as practicable".

The postponement follows the cancellation of Monday's match between Catalans and Warrington, which was called off because of a spike in Covid-19 cases at the French club.

Leeds, who beat Castleford on Monday night before Tigers were tested on Tuesday, are scheduled to play Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.

Further results of this week's testing programme at all clubs will be provided as soon as complete information is available.

Castleford have 12 points from 16 league games and are ninth in Super League, two points and two places below Huddersfield.