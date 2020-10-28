Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Captain James Roby leads Saints in another derby against old foes Wigan

Betfred Super League Venue: TW Stadium Date: Friday, 30 October Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens restore seven senior players to the squad defeated by Salford last time out, as they prepare for Friday's behind closed doors derby.

Skipper James Roby, Lachlan Coote, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Zeb Taia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Matty Lees are all added to the squad.

Wigan are without talisman Sean O'Loughlin through a hamstring issue.

Chris Hankinson and Liam Byrne come in for Joe Shorrocks and the injured Dom Manfredi as the two changes.

The absence of O'Loughlin, dependent on the outcome of the play-offs, could deprive the veteran back-rower a final derby day experience; while James Graham on the other side - who announced his retirement on the Wednesday - is included.

Graham's front-row colleague Alex Walmsley misses out despite seeing his two game ban for dangerous contact reduced to one.

Cherry and Whites boss Adrian Lam opted to rest the majority of his first-teamers for the last derby, with priority placed on the Challenge Cup, and a young side were thrashed 42-0 at Salford.

With the cup no longer a distraction, Wigan will be a far stronger prospect this time around, buoyed by their recent thrashing of Salford in which Bevan French was outstanding.

Leaders St Helens' win percentage of 75% is the best in the division, although Monday's loss to Salford - their first in 11 league games - brought them closer to Wigan's 73.33% in second.

Both should find themselves in the top four when it comes to the play-offs regardless of any tweaks to the system, and there is also the prospect that the two could well be the Grand Final opponents at Hull on 27 November.

St Helens (from): Coote, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Roby, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Paulo, Bentley, Welsby, Eaves, Smith, Simm, Dodd, Wingfield, Graham

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Greenwood, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Singleton