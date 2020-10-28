Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leroy Cudjoe is in line for his 300th career appearance

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield centre Leroy Cudjoe could make the 300th appearance of his career, in a match against Warrington brought forward from round 21.

It replaces the Castleford game, postponed through Covid-19 cases at the Tigers, as wingers Jermaine McGillvary and Darnell McIntosh both return.

Warrington were awarded an automatic 24-0 win after opponents Salford forfeited Friday's original fixture.

They have not played since 13 October after a bye week and then postponement.

The Wire can go no higher than their current third place with victory, as their win percentage remains lower than Wigan, who play St Helens afterwards.

Should the Warriors lose the derby and the Wolves have won, then it will come down to a points-scored percentage figure as to who is second.

Huddersfield are realistically out of the mix for the play-offs, but there is still ample incentive for interim boss Luke Robinson.

After winning his opening three games in charge, the Giants have subsequently lost the past three, albeit by margins of four, two and eight points.

Warrington (from): Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Roebuck, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Edwards, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Wilson, Ta'ai, Cudjoe, Russell, Hewitt, Wood, McQueen, Moore.