Samisoni Langi has scored five tries for Catalans Dragons this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Monday, 2 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford have Mark Flanagan and Jack Ormondroyd back in their squad for Monday's home Super League game against Catalans Dragons.

Both are available after completing concussion protocols.

Catalans have not played since 9 October, with games against Wigan, Hull FC and Warrington postponed because of Covid-19.

Samisoni Langi, Remi Casty, Mickael Simon, Lucas Albert and Joe Chan come into coach Steve McNamara's 21.

They replace Matt Whitley, Joel and Sam Tomkins, Alrix Da Costa and Jason Baitieri, who were all originally named in the squad for the three postponed matches.

The Dragons have four or five games in hand on all of their Super League rivals.

Salford (from): Chamberlain, Welham, Sarginson, Inu, Lolohea, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Williams, Kear, Jones, Ormondroyd.

Catalans (from): Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Davies, Jullien, Goudemand, Albert, Seguier, Romano, Mourgue, Kasiano, Chan.