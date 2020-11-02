Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joe Greenwood (right) was among the interchanges for Wigan in Friday's win against St Helens

Wigan and Leeds second rows Joe Greenwood and Alex Mellor have both handed two-match bans following Super League disciplinary charges.

Greenwood, 27, was cited for a high tackle in Warriors' 18-6 win against St Helens on Friday.

He was adjudged to have made contact with Matt Lees' head in the closing stages of the match.

Mellor, 26, was penalised for a late hit on Wakefield's Ryan Hampshire's head in their 30-6 defeat on Thursday.

He was not involved in reverse fixture against Trinity on Sunday, which Leeds won 20-18.

Warriors are set to face Huddersfield on Thursday at Headingley and Leeds next Monday.

Rhinos' next scheduled fixture against Castleford on Friday has been cancelled after four Tigers players tested positive for Covid-19.