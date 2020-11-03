Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Hull KR's last match was a 31-16 derby defeat by Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium on 29 October

Hull KR have ended their season early because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the Super League club.

Tests on Monday revealed "numerous positive results" within the playing bubble, which would mean other players and staff also having to self-isolate.

A club statement external-link said: "Naturally, the club are disappointed we will not be able to fulfil our remaining fixtures.

"However, the health of our players and the coaching staff remains of paramount concern."

Hull KR told PA three of their players had tested positive while two received inconclusive results and five are having to self-isolate, while they also have nine other players out injured.

Super League clubs are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss how this season will be resolved, after a number of enforced postponements and cancellations, as well as the structure for the 2021 campaign.

Hull KR are bottom of the Super League table, with three wins from 17 games, and had three matches left to play this season.

They were scheduled to face Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons - two teams inside the top four play-off places as it stands - plus Salford Red Devils in their remaining fixtures.

On Monday, Catalans played their first game since 9 October, a 42-24 defeat against Salford, after having three games postponed because of coronavirus.

League rules state all teams must play at least 15 games to qualify for the play-offs, with positions decided on win percentage, and Catalans have played only 13 so far.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has been in isolation since 22 October after coming into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, with assistant David Hodgson leading the team in the 53-year-old's absence.

On Monday, Castleford Tigers' next two Super League matches against Leeds Rhinos and Salford were cancelled after four more players tested positive for Covid-19.

The double cancellation came after the club's game with Huddersfield Giants, scheduled for last Friday, was cancelled after 13 players tested positive for the virus.