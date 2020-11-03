Adrian Lam initially signed a one-year deal to take over from Shaun Wane for the 2019 season

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam says he is waiting for half-back Jackson Hastings to sign a new deal before committing himself to the club.

Lam's contract with the Super League side is up at the end of this season.

The Australian was only meant to be in charge for the 2019 campaign but stayed on for a second year after Shaun Edwards changed his mind about taking over.

"I'll know in the next week or two," he said.

Full-back Bevan French signed a contract extension last week, while Hastings, who is also out of contract at the end of the campaign, has been expected to sign a new deal with the Warriors despite rumours linking him with a return to the NRL.

"We had to get through the French signing which has been a great success this week - I don't really want to take the headlines away from that," he added.

"If we can get Hastings over the line, then I'll be the last one because they're more important than me."

Lam in favour of late season restructure

In the wake of Hull KR having to end their season early because of a Covid-19 outbreak, Super League brought the end of the regular season forward to this weekend and extended the play-off places to incorporate the top six on Tuesday.

Lam, who could now lead Warriors to a first League Leaders Shield since 2012 with victory over Huddersfield on Friday, says he is in favour of the amendment.

"I think overall as a club we're very happy with the decision," he said. "We've had to support what benefits the game at certain times throughout the year.

"I can't imagine what it would have been like in those rooms having to make those decisions but I think it's a pretty fair effort."