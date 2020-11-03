Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dom Manfredi missed Wigan's win against St Helens last week with a knee injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 6 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors make one change for their final regular-season game as they aim to seal the League Leaders' Shield by beating Huddersfield on Friday.

Dom Manfredi replaces Joe Greenwood as Adrian Lam's side aim for a fifth Shield overall, and first since 2012.

Ronan Michael and Reiss Butterworth return for the Giants as they seek to end the season on a high.

The Giants cannot clinch a play-off spot with victory but are assured of a standby place by finishing seventh.

The end of the regular Super League season was brought forward along with the play-offs on Tuesday after Hull KR said an outbreak of Covid-19 meant they could not finish the season.

That means Wigan can clinch the Leaders' Shield if they beat Huddersfield, with second-placed St Helens not playing their final game of the regular season against Catalans because of the impending national lockdown restrictions in the UK and France.

Should Wigan lose, they will drop to third position on points difference - as St Helens , Warrington and the Warriors would all finish with a win percentage of 70.59 - and be forced to play in next week's elimination play-offs instead of receiving a bye to the semi-final play-offs for finishing in the top two.

Huddersfield were battling it out with Salford for the one available play-off standby place but the Red Devils were docked three wins on Tuesday for failing to meet the terms of a financial commitment agreed in 2013.

Wigan (from): Hardaker, Hankinson, Gildart, J Burgess, French, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, G Burgess, Isa, Farrell, Flower, Smithies, Partington, Bullock, Byrne, Manfredi, Bibby, Smith, Hastings, Singleton.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Turner, McIntosh, Sezer, Gavet, Matagi, Joe Wardle, Lawrence, English, Ta'ai, Cudjoe, Russell, Senior, Wood, Butterworth, Trout, McQueen, Michael, Moore.

Referee: C. Kendall.