Castleford faced Hull KR in Super League on 22 October

The latest round of weekly Super League testing for coronavirus has seen 10 people test positive for the virus from 517 Covid-19 tests.

The 10 individuals include players and non-players from five different clubs.

The majority of the positive cases involve Castleford Tigers and Hull Kingston Rovers employees.

The news follows Tuesday's decision to bring the 2020 play-offs forward after a Covid-19 outbreak at Hull KR saw them end their season early.

It means that 24 positive tests have returned from the 679 tests carried out across Super League since 26 October.