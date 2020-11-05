Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ottawa's bid to join League One was backed by the provincial government and the Rugby Football League

Canadian rugby league club Ottawa Aces have deferred their entry to League One until the 2022 season.

Plans for the Ontario-based side to join the third tier next year were announced in March.

A statement from the Aces said the decision was taken in "the best long-term interests of the club, the competition and the sport".

The Rugby Football League said it will consider the implications of the deferral on its structure for 2021.

The announcement comes three days after Super League clubs voted against allowing fellow Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack back into the competition for 2021.

Toronto resigned from the 2020 competition in July after former owner David Argyle withdrew, stating he could no longer fund the club.

New owner Carlo LiVolsi offered to underwrite the club's losses but his plans were rejected.

The RFL hopes the Championship and League One will return to action by March 2021, and aims to resume fixtures even if spectators are not permitted.

Ottawa Aces, who have taken on the licence of Hemel Stags, said the coronavirus pandemic was a major reason for the deferral.

"This decision was not taken lightly and is due to the ongoing proliferation of Covid-19 cases across the UK, and increasing numbers across Ontario, that cast doubt on the ability to travel freely between Canada and the UK in 2021," the club statement added. external-link

"The Aces remain a proud member of the RFL and will now concentrate efforts on the future, and focus on bringing professional rugby league to TD Place Stadium in 2022."