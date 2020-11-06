Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Morgan Knowles scored six tries last season as St Helens won the Super League title

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles has signed a new two-year contract, which will keep him at the Super League club until the end of 2022.

The 24-year-old, who joined Saints aged 15, has scored 20 tries in 130 appearances for the club.

He won four caps for Wales between 2015 and 2017 but recently switched his international allegiance to England.