Tyler Hepi: Castleford extend forward's contract until end of 2021
Super League club Castleford Tigers have taken up an option to extend the contract of forward Tyla Hepi until the end of the 2021 campaign.
The 27-year-old has made eight appearances since joining from Toulouse Olympique at the start of the year.
The New Zealand-born prop is considered to be federation trained, so does not count on the club's overseas quota.
"His energy and enthusiasm for the game is outstanding," said Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.