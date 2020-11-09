Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens prop Matty Lees missed last season's Challenge Cup final and Grand Final due to a perforated bowel

St Helens prop forward Matty Lees has signed a new two-year contract extension to keep him with the reigning Super League champions until 2022.

After making his first-team debut in 2017, the 22-year-old has gone on to play 65 times for the club.

Lees has made 18 appearances for Kristian Woolf's side this term as they clinched a play-off semi-final spot.

"To be given the opportunity to stay for another two years is great," Lees told the club's official website. external-link

"I am enjoying my time here and it was a no-brainer to stay. The club has been great with me, especially last year with my injury and I now want to re-pay them in the next two years."

After suffering a perforated bowel in a game against Leeds Rhinos last season, Lees missed the Challenge Cup final, Super League Grand Final and a call-up to the Great Britain Lions squad.

Of his appearances for the club this season, he has made eight starts, with Saints kicking off their play-off campaign on 20 November.

"We see Matty as a guy who will progress into a future international and a guy who can lead our pack in the future as one of the number one props in the competition," added Woolf.