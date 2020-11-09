Joey Jones: Salford City midfielder leaves League Two club by mutual consent
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Salford City midfielder Joey Jones has left the club by mutual consent 17 months into a two-year deal with the League Two side.
The 26-year-old joined the Ammies in June 2019 ahead of their debut season in the English Football League.
Jones, who previously had spells with Woking and Eastleigh, made a total of 27 appearances for the club.
Jones' only appearance this season came in their 2-0 league win against Oldham in October.