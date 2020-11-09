Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jai Field played against Parramatta for St George Illawarra before moving to the Eels in 2020

Wigan Warriors have signed utility back Jai Field following his release by Australian NRL side Parramatta Eels.

Field has signed a two-year contract for the 2021 and 2022 seasons to become Wigan's first signing since securing the 2020 Super League leaders shield on Friday.

New South Wales-born Field, 23, can play at half-back or full-back.

"I see him as another version of Bevan French. He's got great footwork and pace," said Wigan coach Adrian Lam.

"He will add to our attacking flair. He could possibly be the quickest player in Super League next year."

Former Wigan Grand Final winner Kris Radlinski, now the Warriors executive director, added: "He is very similar to Bevan French with his footwork and has the acceleration that is required to break down defences.

"We will encourage him to express himself on the rugby league field and have some fun out there.

"He will link up with his teammates in early January once the start of the 2021 super League season is confirmed."

Having finished top of the table, Wigan start their play-off campaign against sixth-placed Hull on Thursday.