Warrington finished the regular Super League season three places above Hull FC, who were sixth

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington have Matty Ashton, Eribe Doro and Jake Mamo back in their squad for their Super League play-off elimination tie against Hull FC.

Tom Lineham and Sitaleki Akauola are suspended for the Wire, who finished the regular season in third place.

Hull FC make one change to their squad as Josh Griffin returns after missing their derby win over Hull KR because of coronavirus test and trace protocol.

The victors will go to League Leaders' Shield winners Wigan in the last four.

Catalans Dragons play Leeds Rhinos on Friday in the other elimination game.

Warrington (from): Ashton, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Currie, Davis, Doro, Gelling, Hill, Hughes, King, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Widdop.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Satae, Jones, Ma'u, Sao, Cator, Johnstone, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Savelio, Fonua, Scott, Naulago, McNamara.

Referee: L Moore.