Ian Watson guided Salford to the Super League Grand Final in 2019 and to the Challenge Cup final in 2020

Huddersfield Giants have appointed Ian Watson as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The 44-year-old left his position at Salford on Monday, with the club saying they were "surprised and disappointed" by his departure.

Watson, who takes up his new role on 1 December, has replaced Simon Woolford, who left in September.

"I was attracted to the potential of the club. Everything about it screams top four," he told the club website. external-link

"The longer-term aims have to be challenging the top teams in Super League.

"The footing the club has with the youth coming through, the location of the club and the owner means that it's set up to do that.

"My approach is about the collective - everything is about the team, the people you work with and having good relationships. No-one achieves anything on their own and you've got to be a collective unit."

