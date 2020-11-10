Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joseph Paulo has been with St Helens since arriving from Cronulla Sharks in 2018

St Helens forward Joseph Paulo will leave the Super League side at the end of the season to join French club Toulouse Olympique.

New Zealander Paulo helped Saints win 2019's Grand Final and has played eight times so far this term.

"Thank you for the last two years," he said on the club website. "You have made me and my family feel like we are at home since we arrived.

"I want to wish [my team-mates] all the best for the future."

Toulouse play in the second-tier Championship, but are among eight clubs who have expressed an interest in replacing Toronto Wolfpack in next season's Super League.