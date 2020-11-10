Chris McQueen has scored two tries since joining Huddersfield in September

Huddersfield Giants have retained the services of England forward Chris McQueen on a contract for 2021.

McQueen, 33, initially joined on a short-term deal in September and has scored two tries in the last nine Super League matches of this season.

"I'm very excited and very proud to extend my contract," he said.

"I want to see the Giants back on top playing finals footy. I've had a lot of success in my career and I want to bring some of it back here."

McQueen has made more than 150 appearances in the NRL with South Sydney, Gold Coast Titans and the Wests Tigers, representing Queensland in Origin series in 2013 and 2014 and played for England in 2017.

"Chris came to us on a trial basis with an understanding that we would like to retain him next year should things work out and I think everyone would agree that they have," Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said.

"He's been selected in every game possible and played virtually every minute, establishing his position in the team with consistent quality performances.

"In all the conversations I've had with prospective coaches, they all said what a fine player he is and a key part of our pack who they would want to see remain at the club should they get the position."

Huddersfield have also announced a new 12-month contract for former England centre Leroy Cudjoe, 32, who recently made his 300th appearance for the club.

The Giants' season is officially over following confirmation the four teams involved in the first round of Super League play-offs have been given a clean bill of health in the latest set of Covid-19 tests.

After finishing seventh, they had been placed on standby in case of any further disruption.