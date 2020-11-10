Catalans won the last play-off meeting between the two clubs at Headingley in 2014

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live text on the BBC Sport website

Catalans Dragons name a strong side for their eliminator play-off against Leeds at Warrington, with Sam Tomkins, Israel Folau and James Maloney in the squad.

Leeds have Matt Prior, Konrad Hurrell, Tom Briscoe and former Dragon Richie Myler back after all completed track and trace self-isolation protocols.

Alex Mellor is suspended, while Tom Holroyd, Adam Cuthbertson and Harry Newman are out because of injuries.

Although Leeds won more games than fourth-placed Catalans in the regular season, they go into the play-offs with a lower win percentage as the French club did not play as many matches.

Richard Agar's Rhinos are aiming to follow in the footsteps of their 2011 and 2012 Super League-winning sides by going on to lift the trophy from fifth place.

Agar himself will be forced to watch from home because of the Covid-19 protocols, and is pinning his hopes on internet being installed at his new house in time for the broadcast.

"I've rarely missed training, even through the birth of children or illness, in 18 or 19 seasons and I don't think I've ever missed a game," he said. "But if ever there was a year it was going to happen, I guess it's this year."

Steve McNamara has already led Catalans to a first Challenge Cup final success in 2018, and now has the opportunity to add a Grand Final to their list of achievements.

They will have to begin their push without home advantage, as the Perpignan side travel to Warrington for their 'home' eliminator.

"We feel it could be done [playing at the Stade Gilbert Brutus], there's no reason for it not to be done, but we respect the decision that's been made," McNamara said.

"We were led to believe there wouldn't be home ties for anybody but obviously Warrington, Wigan and Saints have them. It isn't a problem, we've a great game to look forward to.

"We're excited to be in the play-offs. It's the first time the club has been there since 2014 so there's a real sense of anticipation."

Catalans (from): Mead, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J. Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Davies, Goudemand, Seguier, Baitieri, Morgue, Kasiano, S. Tomkins

Leeds (from): Walker, T. Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Martin, Dwyer, L. Sutcliffe, Myler, Oledzki, Thompson, Evans, Smith, Donaldson, A. Sutcliffe, Harrison, Ferres