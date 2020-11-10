Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has made 15 Super League appearances for St Helens this season

St Helens forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club for an 11th successive season.

The 34-year-old initially joined Saints from Harlequins RL back in 2010 and has since made 292 appearances.

"I have had some fantastic memories here in St Helens and none more so than winning a second Grand Final ring last year," McCarthy-Scarsbrook said.

"I'm looking forward to the business end of the season."

During his time with Saints, McCarthy-Scarsbrook has reached three Super League Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup final.

He has made 16 appearances for the club this season, helping them to a play-off semi-final place as they aim to retain their Super League title.

"We all know what a character he is both in the dressing room and on the field, but what I like about him is he is one of the hardest workers at the club," boss Kristian Woolf said.

"He has been an important player for this club over the past 10 years and his passion is clear to see. I am confident he will continue to help drive us forward in the months ahead."