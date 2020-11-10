Wigan Warriors half-back Jackson Hastings helped the club win the League Leaders' Shield in his first season

Wigan Warriors half-back Jackson Hastings has signed a new contract to remain with the Super League club for the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Salford a few months prior to taking them to last season's Grand Final and winning the 2019 Man of Steel award.

The Australian was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

"I wanted to earn my second year and prove to myself, my teammates and the fans that I could deliver," he said.

"I feel I have really earned the chance to be here for another year - I have gained the boys' trust and respect and that's what I really wanted to do.

"The whole experience has been great. It's an honour to play with the senior lads and understand what makes each of them tick. I feel like I've started to add my own flavour to what we're doing, so it's really exciting going forward."

The former Sydney and Manly half-back first came to England in 2018, helping the Red Devils achieve survival in Super League before his breakout 2019 campaign.

In addition to his Grand Final appearance and Man of Steel win, Hastings was named in the Great Britain Lions squad at the end of a memorable season.

After joining the Cherry and Whites for 2020, Hastings has scored nine tries from his 19 appearances for the club and helped them to the League Leaders' Shield with their win against Huddersfield last week.

"I'm pleased for the club, the supporters and the team that Jackson has decided to stay for another 12 months," Wigan coach Adrian Lam said.

"The experience and leadership he's brought to us this year has been outstanding. I have to give him credit to how he's fitted into the group.

"I think he's played better rugby this year than what he played last year. I strongly believe he's playing a completely different brand and style and he's adding his little bits to that."